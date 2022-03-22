Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,826 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.