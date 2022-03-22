Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 794.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

CP opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

