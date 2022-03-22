Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

