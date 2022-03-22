AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

