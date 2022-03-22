Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.83.
ABEO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
