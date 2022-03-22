Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.83.

ABEO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

