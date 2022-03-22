Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.