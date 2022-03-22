Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASO stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

