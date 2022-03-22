ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.20 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

