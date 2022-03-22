ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases 647 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 3,177,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

