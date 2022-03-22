ACT Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.56 and a 200-day moving average of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

