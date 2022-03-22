Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.