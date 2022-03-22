Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
ADMP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
