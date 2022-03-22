Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

AGRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 51,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.