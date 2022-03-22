adidas (ADDYY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

3/16/2022 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

3/14/2022 – adidas is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15).

3/2/2022 – adidas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/24/2022 – adidas had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – adidas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($379.12) to €340.00 ($373.63).

Shares of ADDYY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.79. 79,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.