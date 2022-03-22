ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $313.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 604,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.