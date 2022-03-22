Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.83.

ADBE stock traded up $11.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.44. 129,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.93 and its 200 day moving average is $570.34. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

