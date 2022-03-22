Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$9.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

AAV stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

