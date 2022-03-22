AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $112,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $405.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.