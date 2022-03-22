AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $124,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

