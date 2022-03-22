AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $148,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

