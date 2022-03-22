AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $191,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,971,625 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

