AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $154,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

