AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

