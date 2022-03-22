AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

