AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106,103 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SunPower worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.