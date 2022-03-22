AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,634 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.