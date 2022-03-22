AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,125 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,125 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

