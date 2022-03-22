Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.05. Aegon shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 532,869 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

