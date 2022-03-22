Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 9,099,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

