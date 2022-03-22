Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 1,155,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.