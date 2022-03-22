Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.