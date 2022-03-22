Agrify (AGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Agrify (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agrify (AGFY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.