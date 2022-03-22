Agrify (AGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Get Agrify alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agrify by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agrify by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agrify by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.