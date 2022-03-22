Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Agrify stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

