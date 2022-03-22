Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.
Agrify stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.
About Agrify (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
