Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 630 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

UPS stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

