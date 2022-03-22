Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 736 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

