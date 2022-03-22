Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

MMP opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.