Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

