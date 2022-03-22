Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $390.50 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

