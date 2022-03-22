Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

FFTY opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

