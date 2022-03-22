Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.