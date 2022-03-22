Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,370 ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 177.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,835.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 99.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIG opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $152.69.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

