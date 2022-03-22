Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.