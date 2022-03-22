Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

