Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to announce $3.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,826. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

