Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.44, but opened at $84.40. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,080 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.