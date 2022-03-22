Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alector worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,279,000 after buying an additional 85,050 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Alector stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

