Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

