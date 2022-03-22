Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for Allegiant. Due to this tailwind, the company expects total operating revenues in first-quarter 2022 to rise 7.5-9.5% (past guidance: increase of 5-9.5%) from the 2019 level. The carrier’s fleet modernization initiatives are encouraging. Its strong cash position is an added positive. However, the recent spike in fuel prices poses a challenge to the company’s bottom line. Shares of Allegiant have declined 24.8% in the past six months, primarily due to this headwind. The company now expects fuel cost per gallon to be $3.05 in the first quarter (previous guidance: $2.67). Due to rising fuel prices, the airline has reduced its capacity forecast for the first quarter. Consequently, the non-fuel unit cost is now estimated to increase 3-5% (past view: rise of 1-5%) from the 2019 level.”

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $255.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

