ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.38% of ALLETE worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

