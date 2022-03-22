Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $115.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 812,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

