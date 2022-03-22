AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $81,041.45 and $28.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.